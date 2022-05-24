CLINTON – The Clinton City Council has approved entering into a contract to bring the three-day Tailgate ‘N Tall Boys music festival to Clinton’s Riverview Park annually beginning in 2023.
The council on a 6-1 vote approved setting up the 50/50 co-promotion partnership, which will feature equally shared expenses and profits between the city and USA Concerts. This was the second time the contract went before the council for approval, with the initial action set for May 10 delayed until Tuesday night. The council pushed the vote in order to do more study on the contract.
The contract approved Tuesday night will set a budget of $3 million for each year’s festival. The city’s portion will come in at no more than $1.5 million a year; USA Concerts will bear the other half of the cost.
Those figures were the same in both versions of the contract; however, two changes were made after the council voted May 10 to delay the vote.
The first version called for a five-year contract. In the final version, the council reduced the five-year commitment to three, with the first two years guaranteed to happen and the ability to terminate the agreement prior to the third year’s event added to the contract’s language.
The other change regards the concert dates that were set for June 2-4, 2023. Those dates have been removed completely from the contract and will be determined after discussion with others who have events planned in Riverview Park around that same time.
Several Clinton residents and tourism officials addressed the council prior to the vote to proclaim their excitement for such a festival. Several noted that bringing music lovers to Clinton will be an economic driver for hotels, gas stations and restaurants and their stay here will benefit both the city and neighboring towns in Clinton County.
Matt Prescott, owner of the Candlelight restaurant on Clinton’s riverfront, said the concert series is a “giant win” for the community. He strongly encouraged the council to move forward with the contract.
Lesley Webster, tourism director representing Grow Clinton Tourism and the Fulton Tourism Committee, said the concerts will draw people from across the Midwest and beyond.
“This is an opportunity for us to put Clinton on the map of people who would have never heard of us otherwise,” she said.
The idea to bring the series to Clinton sprung from discussions between Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, Clinton Parks and Rec Director Josh Eggers and USA Concerts Owner/President Wayne Klein. According to information presented to the council last month, through a series of on-site meetings with Klein and his team, it was determined Clinton and its geographic location would be an excellent opportunity to expand the concert series to Clinton in 2023. The idea was then brought to the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which approved moving it forward to the council for consideration.
Just prior to Tuesday night’s vote, At-large City Councilman Gregg Obren, who served on the Clinton Riverboat Days festival board for 25 years, said that if the council voted yes, work would have to start right away to prepare for Tailgate ‘N Tall Boys.
“We have a lot of work of homework to do,” he said, adding discussions will need to be set up with organizations that have events, such as the Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Finally Fridays, and the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre. He also said a large number of volunteers will be needed.
At-large Councilwoman Eartha Davis said she is excited for the event and the possibility that it will bring young people back to Clinton. At-large Councilwoman Nancy Witt, who travels to music festivals, supported signing the contract, saying such an opportunity doesn’t come around very often.
Obren, Davis, Witt, Ward 4 Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns, Ward 2 Councilman Cody Seeley, and Ward 3 Councilman Ron Mussmann voted yes to having Maddasion sign the agreement. The lone dissenter was Ward 1 Councilman Bill Schemers, who said that while the party is fun and he didn’t disagree with the concept of having a festival, he was not fond of “putting it on the taxpayers’ backs.”
