CLINTON — Alicja Gorman doesn’t understand computers, but she understands greeting cards.
That’s why she was a lifesaver to Deb Wiese when Wiese and her husband, Duane, purchased Dudad’s Hallmark Shop 5 years ago.
“When we bought the store, Alicja was crucial,” Wiese said Tuesday. Wiese didn’t know anything about running a card shop, and only two employees stayed to help Wiese learn the ropes.
“There’s a little more to it than taking cards out of boxes,” Gorman said.
Now, the octogenarian is retiring after more than 30 years at the store.
Gorman asked not to have a retirement party, and COVID precluded any large gathering, but Wiese ordered cupcakes from Cake Fantasies by Ashley and put out cards for customers to sign Tuesday with best wishes to Gorman.
“[We did] as much as we could do at this time,” Wiese said.
Two years ago, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce gave Gorman the Downtown Customer Service Award, Wiese said. The Chamber didn’t have a category for a long-time, loyal employee, but created one for Gorman when Wiese inquired about nominating her for a Chamber award.
Gorman began working retail after she graduated from Mount St. Clare Academy in 1955, beginning at the candy counter at Woolworth’s.
Gorman took a break from working while raising her children. The cost of hiring a babysitter while she worked made employment impractical, she said.
When her children were older, Gorman went back to work, first at Taco John’s, then at Petersen Harned Von Maur in the Van Allen building on Fifth Avenue South. She worked there for 7 years, she said.
When Petersen’s left Clinton, Gorman got a job at the Hallmark Shop. “If we had had a mall here, they’d have stayed,” Gorman said of Petersen’s.
Gorman worked at the Hallmark store for George Guzzardo.
“He owned it for about 26 years,” Gorman said. Guzzardo’s father owned the store before that. It used to be in Lyons, Gorman said, before it moved to Fifth Avenue South.
Retail is different now than it was in 1955, Gorman said. Everything is on the computer today. “Computers and I don’t get along.”
Gorman said she’s enjoyed working at the Hallmark shop. “It’s fun. Fun employees. Love the merchandise. Always something new.
“And Deb’s a real nice boss,” Gorman said as Wiese came near.
So why is Gorman retiring now?
“It’s time,” she said. “My body’s telling me it’s time.”
Gorman enjoys gardening, and without a job to demand her time, she’ll travel to visit her grandchildren. One is getting married this year, so Gorman has a wedding to attend, she said.
She’ll also have time for organizing. “It’s going to take me a couple of years to get my house the way it’s supposed to be,” Gorman said.
Wiese said Gorman will be missed. Always a team player, Gorman was willing to work shifts when other employees needed time off.
“She’s the calmness to our storm sometimes,” Wiese said. Wiese has never seen Gorman stressed.
Though Gorman won’t be an employee anymore, Wiese expects to see her. “She’ll have to come visit.”
