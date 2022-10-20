DES MOINES — The Iowa Utilities Board has issued an order approving the dates, times and locations for four new public informational meetings requested by Wolf Carbon Solutions US.
The meetings are set to discuss Wolf’s proposal to build and operate a carbon capture pipeline system that will transport liquefied carbon dioxide from local facilities in eastern Iowa to an underground storage facility in Illinois.
Previously, the IUB conducted five informational meetings the week of Aug. 29. A virtual meeting was held Sept. 19.
But on Sept. 23, the IUB issued an order raising questions about the meetings, who was given notice of the informational meetings, and whether Iowa statute and IUB rules regarding notice were properly met. Wolf responded to the IUB’s order on Oct. 3, stating an internal review found that some anomalies with its process had occurred, likely resulting in certain landowners not receiving notice via certified mail as required by Iowa law.
Wolf officials said they would voluntarily reschedule the informational meetings.
On Oct. 12, Wolf filed a request with the IUB to hold four public informational meetings in Docket No. HLP-2022-0002. Wolf noted that due to modifications to the corridor, a meeting in Johnson County is no longer necessary.
The IUB has reviewed Wolf’s request for meeting dates and will schedule four in-person public informational meetings as follows:
- Cedar County: Noon Dec. 5 – Cedar County Fairgrounds, The Matthews Building, 220th St., Tipton.
- Linn County: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 – Hawkeye Downs Racetrack, South Hall, 4400 Sixth St. S.W., Cedar Rapids.
- Clinton County: Noon Dec. 6 – Wild Rose Convention Center, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton.
- Scott County: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 – River Center (Adler Theater), 136 E. Third St., Davenport.
The informational meetings will be conducted in compliance with the requirements of 199 Iowa Administrative Code 13.2, which includes providing the name and contact information of the county inspector at the informational meeting, if known. The IUB is also requiring Wolf to provide printed parcel-specific maps for each landowner, person residing on, and person in possession of the land for those parcels upon which the pipeline is currently anticipated to be located.
Once the IUB declares a meeting adjourned, Wolf can begin easement negotiations in that county.
The order also addresses land surveying and landowner negotiations, and confirms, as stated by the IUB presiding officers at the previously held informational meetings, that Wolf is able to move forward in the process only with those individuals who it can prove were given proper notice of the first round of informational meetings. If Wolf is unable to prove proper notice via certified mail return receipt, no landowner negotiations nor surveying can take place until proper notice is sent and the second round of informational meetings is held.
A full list of surveying requirements can be found in the IUB’s order issued on July 14. All documents regarding the proposed Wolf Carbon Solutions pipeline are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system in Docket No. HLP-2022-0002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.