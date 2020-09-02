DES MOINES — The Iowa Utilities Board has scheduled customer comment hearings after Iowa American Water Co. filed an application last week seeking an increase in its water utility rates and charges.
Iowa American Water provides water service to approximately 216,000 people in Clinton, Davenport, Dixon, Blue Grass, Bettendorf, LeClaire, Riverdale, Panorama Park, and surrounding parts of Scott County. The rate increase request was filed in Docket No. RPU-2020-0001.
The IUB has scheduled three customer comment hearings for Iowa American’s customers to express their views about the upcoming rate case and the general quality of service provided by Iowa-American.
As part of this process, the customer comment hearings will be held in Clinton and Davenport, with the final hearing to be held virtually for those unable or not wishing to attend in person. Additional information is available on the IUB’s website, iub.iowa.gov.
The three customer comment hearings will be at the following times:
• Clinton – 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort, 777 Wild Rose Drive.
• Davenport – 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at The River Center (South Building, Great Hall) 136 E. Third St.
• Virtual Only – 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Virtual meeting information will be provided closer to the event date and posted on the IUB website at iub.iowa.gov.
For COVID-19 safety reasons, the IUB will require that attendees at the in-person customer comment hearings maintain 6-foot social distancing with anyone outside their immediate family and wear masks or face shields. Masks, disinfectants, and gloves will be available.
In addition, the IUB website will provide updates and any modifications to the hearing schedule.
Any comments made during a public hearing become part of the permanent case record. The IUB is also accepting written comments in this rate case, with the most effective comments making specific points supporting or objecting to the rate request. Customers can provide comments using the IUB electronic comment form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. RPU-2020-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319-0069.
