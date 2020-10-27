DES MOINES — The final consumer comment hearing regarding Iowa-American Water Company’s request for a rate increase will be conducted virtually by the Iowa Utilities Board at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Webinar registration is open now for those interested in participating.
Webinar registration is required in advance through a Webex link. An email confirmation with additional information and a link to join will be sent to those who register. Participants may join the webinar up to 30 minutes in advance. Those using the desktop or mobile application should download the meeting app prior to the event. Information about joining is available on the Webex Help Center.
Iowa-American filed an application Aug. 28 with the Iowa Utilities Board to increase its water utility rates and charges. Two previous comment hearings were held in Clinton and Davenport to allow Iowa-American customers to ask questions of the company, the IUB, and the Office of Consumer Advocate. Iowa-American provides water service to approximately 216,000 people in Clinton, Davenport, Dixon, Blue Grass, Bettendorf, LeClaire, Riverdale, Panorama Park, and surrounding parts of Scott County.
Comments made during the public hearing will become part of the permanent case record and all comments and filings may be reviewed in Docket No. RPU-2020-0001. The IUB is also accepting written comments in this rate case via the IUB’s electronic comment form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. RPU-2020-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319-0069.
For assistance with electronic filing of comments, visit the IUB’s webpage How to Make a Filing with the Board at iub.iowa.gov or call the EFS Help Desk at (515) 725-7337.
