MAQUOKETA — The Jackson County Area Tourism Association is accepting Mini Grant applications.
JCATA Mini Grants are designed to provide funding assistance for projects in the Jackson County area that will encourage tourism. Applications can be made in one of three categories: advertising, education and promotion. Applicants do not need to be a member of the Jackson County Area Tourism Association to apply.
“One hundred percent of the membership dollars received are used to fund this Mini Grant program,” said Tom Devine, JCATA director. “This is the eighth year JCATA has provided funds for area businesses and attractions to help promote themselves. For a $60 annual contribution, a membership in Jackson County Tourism gets you listed on the JCATA website, your events promoted on the website and Facebook, opportunities to be promoted through pamphlets and brochures, and opportunities for joint advertising with other area attractions, to list a few”.
Grants are awarded in amounts up to $750, with a 25% matching fund requirement. The grant application deadline is April 15, 2022.
“All applications have to be received at the Jackson County Welcome Center by midnight on that date via email,” Devine said.
The JCATA Mini Grant application guidelines and the application form are available by sending an email to director@jacksoncountyiowa,com or calling (563) 687-2237 and leaving a message that includes your email address.
To learn more, visit jacksoncountyiowa.com
