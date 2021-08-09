MAQUOKETA – The Jackson County Area Tourism Association is inviting all interested parties to the 2020-2021 annual meeting Aug. 19 at the lodge at Bellevue State Park.
The annual meeting, normally held in May, was moved to August for the safety of those in attendance, said Tom Devine, director of the the Tourism Association. The meeting gives members and interested tourism advocates the opportunity to review the previous year’s activities and make plans for the next year, he said.
A social begins at 5:30 p.m., and a free dinner for members, catered by Jeronimo’s, begins at 6:30 p.m.. A meeting, awards and guest speaker follow.
The cost for non-members is $5. Annual dues of $60 may be paid at the door. RSVP to director@jacksoncountyiowa.com or call 309-721-6303 and leave a message.
