MAQUOKETA — As fall sets in many species of native Iowa wildlife start their fall migration or start going dormant.
Join Naturalist Tony Vorwald at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 1 at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1215 E. Summit St., Maquoketa, to learn about the native bats of Iowa and monitor for the bat species present at Prairie Creek.
Participants will meet at the Prairie Creek pavilion to learn about the natural history of Iowa’s bats, then hit the trails to monitor for the bat species present.
The group will go out into the evening and monitor for bats by using a special piece of technology that can identify bat species by their vocalization.
The program is free. Dress for the weather. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
