CLINTON — Ray Hamilton and the Jackson County Conservation will conduct a guided walk through the Hamilton prairie at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
Hamilton will share his knowledge of prairie plants and native pollinators. This area has been managed as a local biological preserve for 34 years and is home a unique and diverse set of native plants, Jackson County Conservation said.
Participants should wear good walking shoes, long pants and dress for the weather and practice social distancing while participating.
Park on 288th St. in Maquoketa across the street from Codfish Hollow Barnstormers. Registration is required 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com or for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.