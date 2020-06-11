CLINTON — Clinton County is considering a request from Jackson County to obtain interim engineering services from Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors on May 26 voted 3-0 to approve a motion to not renew County Engineer Clark Schloz’s employment contract, with June 30 being his last day of employment.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp was contacted by Jackson County representatives, who are requesting Clinton County’s assistance to provide interim engineering services. Kinney said Jackson County officials are requesting assistance from Clinton County while they go through the process of replacing their current engineer.
“This would be what I would term an interim county engineer agreement,” Kinney said. “Not similar to what you would see like in a sharing agreement. Like we’re not talking about Clinton County and Jackson County sharing an engineer. This is just an interim, us providing county engineering services on an interim basis just while they’re looking to hire.”
Kinney said the Department of Transportation indicated it is proper for Clinton County to be reimbursed for time he spends away from Clinton County and working in Jackson County, which would be covered by the potential agreement.
“They want to know if Clinton County would be willing to provide that service and then the next step would be probably figuring out what kind of agreement we would need to enter into with Jackson County,” Kinney said.
Kinney said conversations with DOT reaffirmed it would probably take four to six hours per week to do the bare minimum services that Jackson County would require.
Srp said the impression he had from the conference call with Jackson County officials was that they intend to post and advertise the position. He added they anticipate a fairly lengthy hiring process. He said it could be three months or maybe longer before they are able to fill the position. Srp added Clinton County received a similar service from Jones County before Kinney was hired.
“Todd reminded that before he was hired, Jones County provided the same type of interim services for Clinton County,” Srp said. “So it’s the neighborly and kind of the right thing to do, also. He shared with me and gave me the impression he feels somewhat obligated to be able to accommodate the request.”
Srp added there was discussion about a sharing type of agreement. Srp said the timing is bad for Clinton County, which just hired a new assistant engineer. Kinney said right now it “seems like that would be just too much for me.” He added he would look at it differently if it was two years down the road.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. supports the county keeping a potential agreement to five or six months, which he believes “kind of puts pressure on them to make a decision to move forward.” Srp added there would be an option to renew the agreement.
Kinney believes Clinton County needs to determine what scope Jackson County is requesting. He said Clinton County would then determine the hours it will take and the cost, at which time Jackson County can decide whether to proceed with an agreement with Clinton County.
“We’re offering to provide the service but we need to know exactly what kind of scope, how much of a county engineering service they want and see if we’re comfortable in providing that,” Kinney said. “I don’t want it to be something to the level of we’re doing a county sharing agreement right off the bat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.