MAQUOKETA — Friends of Jackson County Conservation and Jackson County Energy District will host a virtual presentation about renewable energy by Dr. Aaron Wood at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
Wood, an assistant teaching professor within the Department of Geologic and Atmospheric Sciences at Iowa State University, teaches a popular class for young scientists and engineers on the environmental and climactic impacts of acquiring and consuming energy resources, including renewables, according to a press release.
After a brief historical review of the evolution of energy economies, Wood will discuss the emerging role of renewable energy and projections for the future, including pros, cons and environmental impacts of various energy sources from fossil fuels to solar and wind.
The virtual program is free and open to the public. To register and receive a zoom link for the program, email friends@jacksonccb.com.
Freewill donations for the program will go toward the construction of a solar array at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. For more information, call 563-652-3783.
