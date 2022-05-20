DEWITT - First Central State Bank President Brigham Tubbs recently announced two promotions.
Caleb Jacobi and Scott Levine earned the promotions, with Jacobi being named vice president, commercial loan officer, and Levine now recognized as marketing and event officer.
Jacobi, of LeClaire, has been with the bank for 10 years, and has been a major reason for the continued growth of the LeClaire market, Tubbs said.
“Caleb is a trusted partner to many business owners in the Quad-City area,” Tubbs said. “Caleb is passionate about forming strong relationships with our clients, while also being involved in the community.”
This is Levine’s fourth year at First Central State Bank. He handles the marketing and event duties for First Central State Bank’s footprint.
“Scott has been a strong and dedicated team member since joining our organization,” Tubbs said. “He’s diligent about spreading our community banking message and living out that message by being heavily involved in our communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.