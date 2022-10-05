DEWITT — DeWitt Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Lake says he gets compliments all the time about how well run the town’s aquatic center is, how proficient the lifeguards are and how much families appreciate knowing their children are safe while swimming at the facility.
As much as Lake loves hearing them, he insists he can’t take the credit for the rave reviews.
Lake said the person responsible for making the DeWitt Aquatic Center a reliable, efficient and fun place to be is its longtime manager, Penny Jacobi.
The 2022 swim season not only marked Jacobi’s 22nd year managing the facility, but it also was her final year on the job.
As Lake works together with city officials to find someone to fill her spot in time for next year, he marvels at how many lives Jacobi touched during her tenure at the aquatic center.
“It’s crossed generations,” he related. “She got to know kids when they went through the swimming lesson program, then again as some of those same kids became lifeguards and then when they became adults and started bringing their own kids to the pool. She was such an advocate for safety; the constant training with our guards and skill work. It’s been so great working with her. I can’t believe she’s been here 22 years.”
Jacobi, who lives in Wheatland with her husband, Randy, said she’s also a bit baffled that over two decades have passed since then-DeWitt City Administrator Cary Conger called to ask if she would consider managing the aquatic center.
At the time, the facility was just one year old. Jacobi, who retired after many years of teaching physical education and health at Calamus-Wheatland Elementary, had plenty of experience managing swimming pools under her belt by the time she accepted the position.
Since her sophomore year of college, Jacobi spent her summers managing the pool at Wapsi Oaks Country Club, in Calamus, as well as other facilities.
“I did different pool work,” she said. “I was in Tipton, then Clinton for a couple of years. Then Cary called me and asked if I would be interested in managing (the DeWitt) facility. I honestly didn’t know what to do; I thought, that’s a business. It was a much different and larger facility than I was used to. It took some thought and prayer on my part … Randy and I agreed, I would try it for one year and see how it went.”
The years continued to pass by, and Jacobi continued as manager. Lake said she truly helped to build the facility, its staff and its swimming lesson program into what they are today.
Jacobi noted she always maintained one focus throughout her 22 years – safety.
“All the time, I thought about safety,” she shared. “The safety of the patrons; whatever happens to the children or the adults lands on me and my staff. So I worked on that a lot. I certified my guards myself. I found that really helped me in hiring them and getting to know them. It was helpful in putting together a really competent staff.”
When it came to hiring lifeguards, Jacobi said she was “truly blessed” in getting the “best kids” to work at the facility.
She also was grateful for Lake’s support, as well as that of the city and her staff. If not for their help, the pool may not have endured some of the more challenging times it faced.
For instance, during the COVID pandemic in the summer of 2020, the DeWitt Aquatic Center was one of the few facilities of its kind in the area to have a consistent lesson program throughout the entire summer. Scheduling had to be completely restructured, but it worked.
Now, Jacobi said, she feels the time has come to take back her summers and devote more time to her husband and grandchildren. Leaving her longtime job, however, is not an easy thing to do.
“I really, really liked this job,” Jacobi said with a smile. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t have stayed. It wasn’t just a job to me; it was something I looked forward to. I had a lot of fun through these years, and as I look back it was a very positive experience for me.
“I will say this … DeWitt is fortunate to have this facility. It’s wonderful. DeWitt is so full of great things. There is so much here and it’s so progressive. The aquatic center is one of the things they added earlier than a lot of other places, and it’s been great for the people here and in the surrounding towns. It’s been a great community to work in.”
