CLINTON — The Clinton County jail has housed more than 80 inmates for the last several months, County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt told county supervisors for the second time this month.
"There was a period of time when we were not making arrests," Greenwalt said Monday. In early 2020, federal officials recommended releasing inmates and arresting only the most serious offenders to mitigate the spread of COVID in a confined, congregate environment.
That had an impact on the crime rate, Greenwalt said. "We had people that believed they weren't going to jail."
The jail averaged 58 inmates prior to COVID, Sgt. Paul Hammond said in March 2020. After COVID rules were put in place, the number of inmates dropped to less than 30.
Today the jail population is steady around 80.
"That is putting some definite stress on our corrections staff," Greenwalt said.
The jail employs 16 corrections officers and a control tower operator, Greenwalt said. The tower operator controls the doors and can't leave the tower to help elsewhere if needed.
Using the National Institute of Corrections's recommendation of 3.3 officers to each inmate, Clinton County should have 24 corrections officers, Greenwalt said.
Instead, though population has increased and is steady around 80, the number of correctional officers has remained the same and doesn't take into account vacation time, sickness, family leave or comp time, Greenwalt said.
The sheriff has one deputy assigned to the jail to provide transport to medical facilities and to other counties. The deputy transports prisoners three or four days a week, sometimes multiple times a day, Greenwalt told supervisors.
Deputy Chief Steve Diesch said he sometimes has to pull a deputy from other duties to transport a prisoner.
As court hearings begin in person again, transports will increase, Diesch said.
The county receives money from other counties when housing their prisoners, Greenwalt said, but the number of out-of-county inmates has declined significantly. The jail is holding about 10 out-of-county inmates now.
Last week, Greenwalt explained that the former jail, designed for 45 inmates, averaged about 50 to 55. Shortly after the new jail opened, severe COVID-19 restrictions were put in place. The sheriff's department limited the number of people it incarcerated due to liability of spreading COVID.
In March 2020, Sheriff Rick Lincoln, with the concurrence of Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf, began issuing citations for less serious crimes, arresting fewer people.
Issuing citations still holds subjects responsible but allows them to appear in court through a citation rather than an arrest warrant, Wolf said in March 2020.
In the last couple of months, Wolf asked that people with certain criminal charges against them be allowed back in the jail, Greenwalt said last week. "Because without a consequence or a deterrent of some form and fashion, these offenders are repeating their criminal offenses over and over," Greenwalt said.
"Citations work sometimes. But to certain offenders, there is no deterrent and the crimes continue to be committed," Greenwalt said.
While Greenwalt wasn't asking Tuesday that supervisors hire additional staff, he may make the request in the future.
"We've got to maintain order and safety in the jail," Greenwalt said.
The former jail faced difficulties as well, Supervisor Dan Srp said Monday. The county found some relief in outsourcing services.
At the state level, prisons are slow to accept prisoners from the county, said Srp. "If the courts says they are to go to prison, Clinton County shouldn't be picking up that expense," he said.
"I feel like we should be invoicing the [Department of Corrections]," Srp said.
At one time, inmates who were sentenced to prison were transported out within a day, said Diesch. Under COVID restrictions, the county had to quarantine prisoners for 14 days before transporting them.
The county was able to bill the DOC if the county had to house DOC prisoners for a week or more, Greenwalt said, but the DOC no longer allows counties to bill for that, Greenwalt said.
The number of inmates affected by that change isn't large, Greenwalt said, but any amount of money helps.
The county is paid by other counties to hold their prisoners, Greenwalt said, but he doesn't want to get into that business. Voters wanted a new jail to house Clinton County inmates, not out-of-county inmates, Greenwalt said.
The jail typically holds fewer than 10 out-of-county prisoners, said Greenwalt, and they aren't much of a problem for the staff. The practice brings in a little money and offsets some expenses, but Greenwalt wants to make sure the jail has space for Clinton County inmates first,
The jail was built to house those who need to be there, Greenwalt said.
