FULTON, Ill. — On Thursday, July 23, Shiner’s Run will host Jammin’ In The Canyon, an acoustic jam session at Wierenga’s Heritage Canyon, 515 N. Fourth St., Fulton.
The Jam is free and open to the public. Singers and players of acoustic instruments of all ages and musical abilities are welcome. Bring the family, lawn chairs, refreshments and bug spray and join the group for an evening of music and fun.
Pickers can set up starting at 6 p.m. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs to 8 p.m.
In the event of rain, the jam will be held in the Heritage Canyon Town Hall/Hose House instead of next to the fire pit. Attendees should practice social distancing with the option of masking. For more information, call Jim Perron at (563) 357-3314.
