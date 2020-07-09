Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.