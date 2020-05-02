CLINTON — YWCA Clinton is honoring Deanna Posey as this year's Annual Business Leader Woman of Achievement honoree.
Posey owns and operates all of Deanna's Javas in Clinton. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1987 and from the American Institute of Commerce in 1991.
A Clinton native, she spent some time living in Chicago and California, YWCA officials said Thursday. She enjoys helping the elderly and spent six years working in various nursing homes.
Posey married her husband in 1997, and they have six children.
Since the age of 20, Posey dreamed of owning her own business, the YWCA said. Her dream became a reality in 2005, when Deanna’s Java opened in the Paul’s Discount parking lot.
Since then, Posey's businesses have grown to include Deanna’s Java Café, which opened in 2015, Deanna’s Java North, which opened in 2019 and, most recently, Deanna’s Java at The Alverno, which opened in 2019.
Posey's 12 employees and her daughters, Dalcy and Jackie, make sure her businesses run smoothly.
In her spare time, Posey participates in competitive weight lifting, walking, kayaking, horseback riding, traveling, playing piano and singing. She is a member of the Lyons Business & Professional Association and the Clinton Chamber of Commerce and sits on the Clinton Visitor’s Bureau Board of Directors.
Posey is also active with the LumberKings, Webber’s Gym, the Ironhorse Fitness Club and the Crisis Pregnancy Center.
She is a self-proclaimed ambitious and driven woman, the YWCA said. She says this is just the beginning of her dreams, and she have a lot more to pursue.”
Deanna Posey, 47th Annual Business Leader Woman of Achievement Honoree
