MAQUOKETA — The Jackson County Area Tourism Association announced it has awarded the 2020 JCATA Mini-Grant funds.
“This is the sixth year that the Jackson County Area Tourism Association has awarded the JCATA Mini-Grants to ideas and projects that promote Jackson County, Iowa and entice tourists to visit our beautiful part of the Midwest,” said Tom Devine, director of the JCATA. “We’ve received requests for projects totaling over $38,000 in the first six years and have assisted with a little over $26,000 since the Mini-Grant program was first introduced. This year we’ve awarded another $4,649.32.”
The 2020 grant recipients presented new ways to attract visitors when it is safe to visit Jackson County again – from the Optima program to promote the website for Iowa Grape Vines Winery to a new website for the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce.
The Jackson County Fair will distribute coasters with the Friday night and Saturday night entertainment on each side. Crystal Lake Cave will have a Julian Dubuque historian visit the Caves. Friends of the Maquoketa Caves State Park will develop brochures to educate visitors on white-nose syndrome to help counter staff cuts. For the first time, an out-of-state member received a grant as Palisades Golf Course will receive a grant to help pay for a new sign. Ski Bellevue will purchase a wrap for a new equipment trailer.
“We were very proud to award $4,650 to help subsidize total proposed project costs of over $7,000,” Devine said. “The JCATA Mini-Grant program has not only assisted with tourism promotion projects, but has strengthened our local economy as most of the awarded funds are spent right here in Jackson County.”
The 2021 Mini Grant application is scheduled to become available on jacksoncountyiowa.com on March 1, 2021. Membership in the JCATA is not required for application, but extra points are given to applicants who are active in the organization.
