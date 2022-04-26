CLINTON – The Clinton City Council learned of three new events coming to Clinton this summer.
Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Lesley Webster said the city will be the site of a Jeep event, known as East Coast of Iowa Jeeps, from June 2 to 4. Webster said the idea was presented to her by Lou Ray, owner of Déjà Vu and a Jeep enthusiast, and Webster expects it will become an annual event in Clinton.
On Thursday, June 2, East Coast of Iowa Jeeps will be set up as a Jeep show tied into the Downtown Clinton Alliance’s Music on the Avenue and car show. The Clinton Area Showboat Theatre and a Clinton LumberKings game also are available that night.
The Jeep enthusiasts can take part in activities Friday, June 3. Webster described those activities as side quests that will feature both inside and outdoor activities.
“Our goal is to keep them in this region,” she said of Friday’s events. “We don’t want them to get too far north so that we lose them to Savanna, and we don’t want to get them too far west so that we lose them to Maquoketa or somewhere like that.”
Friday’s events will culminate in the Finally Friday concert in Riverview Park.
On Saturday, June 4, the Jeeps will head out on a 70-plus mile ride that will begin in Riverview Park and head to Eagle Point Park and Wide River Winery. The Jeeps also will travel gravel roads to area towns for refreshment stops throughout the region. The drive will end at Legend’s in Clinton.
A Jeep drive-in movie will be shown that night in the Allied Steel lot, where over 750 vehicles can park to watch the movie, she said. That event will be open to the community, with organizers working to determine how many tickets will be available for purchase.
If the Jeep owners want to spend Sunday, June 5, in the area, they can go to the Blessing of the Bikes in Fulton, Illinois, or see a matinee at the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre.
“Hopefully we will keep them in town for all of those days,” she said. “That’s the plan.”
The second new event is the Kingdom Bound Music Festival, a new two-day Christian music festival scheduled for Aug. 20 and 21 in Clinton. Webster said John Dail, of Fulton, Illinois, is the organizer of the festival that will be at the Riverview Bandshell, with Jordan Feliz, the festival’s headliner.
Webster said Dail has already secured eight acts and more than $12,000 in sponsorships. She said organizers still are seeking $15,000 to help cover costs.
Webster also told the council that thanks to a lead and contact from Mayor Scott Maddasion, the CVB submitted a Request for Proposal and the city has been awarded the 2022 B.A.S.S. Nation Tournament, which will be in Clinton beginning June 26. Webster the tournament is anticipated to bring visitors in a full month ahead of the tournament.
