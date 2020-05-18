CLINTON — A Clinton man was charged with failure to maintain control following a one-car accident Monday morning.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Dept., Jonathan Michael Drury, 31, of Clinton was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound in the 4400 block of 190th St. when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the south ditch, flipping the vehicle onto its top.
Drury was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured. The vehicle was totaled, according to the report.
The accident occurred before 6 a.m., and the roadway was dry but not lighted, the report said. Drury was cited for failure to maintain control.
