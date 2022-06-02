CLINTON – East Coast of Iowa Jeeps, Clinton’s first-ever Jeep event, is rolling into the city’s downtown for three days of events.
The idea for a Jeep event started with Lou Ray, owner of Deja Vu Furniture and Accessories on Fifth Avenue South and a Jeep owner for the past 25 years.
She has been “Jeep ducking”, a quirky act that became popular nationwide among Jeep owners a couple years ago. It involves one Jeep owner placing a small rubber duck on another Jeep owner’s vehicle just to make them smile and brighten their day.
Ray says she’s done this about 200 times so far this year. Around the neck of each duck she’s put on someone else’s Jeep, is a card advertising the event she organized, called East Coast of Iowa Jeeps.
The plan at first was just to offer a movie, “Jurassic Park,” at Riverview Park, calling for all Jeeps to attend. Ray proposed the idea to Grow Clinton, an organization that promotes the growth of the region’s businesses, works to build community, and advocates for long-term economic success. Lesley Webster, Grow Clinton’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director, expanded Ray’s idea into three days of events.
Sponsored by Citizens First Bank and the Wild Rose Casino & Resort, the weekend was starting Thursday with a Jeep Show from 6-8 p.m. in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue South as part of Music on the Avenue, featuring the Rod Club car show and music by Brooke Byam.
Afterward at the Clinton Area Showboat Theater’s opening night, presenting an East Coast of Iowa Jeeps event ticket was providing a $10 discount off tickets to the theater’s show.
On Friday, June 3, Finally Friday starts at the Riverview Bandshell at 6 p.m. This part of the weekend is free to attend. Vendors will be there to provide food and beverages while Midnight Band plays a little of everything for the thousands of people expected to attend.
Saturday, June 4’s Jeep Parade from 10 to 11 a.m. will ride through Clinton and Fulton, Illinois before the Jeep drivers take off on a 60-plus mile route at noon. Ray says they’ll essentially do a big loop around Clinton County, going through town toward Wide River Winery, where they’ll make their first stop for a glass of wine or a non-alcoholic beverage if desired. They’ll then take the scenic country roads that lead to Charlotte for their second stop and come back to Clinton to Legends Sports Bar, where everyone could have dinner in the evening.
Maps will be given for anyone interested in breaking away from the group for “side-quests” that lead to other parts of Clinton worth exploring.
Once it gets dark on Saturday night, the “Jeep-In” movie for the community, Jurassic Park, will begin at Riverview Park. Whether movie-goers bring their Jeeps, other kinds of vehicles, or lawn chairs instead of any vehicles at all, everyone is welcome. Registration online beforehand is encouraged. Debit or credit cards may be used to pay online, but those who attend can also pay for their ticket that night at the gate with the exact amount of cash.
Registering for only the movie costs $10 per car of eight people at maximum or $5 per person on foot. Registration for the entire weekend, including the movie, is $20.
As of Wednesday morning, 20 people had registered for the weekend. Ray has been told, however, that a lot more people and Jeeps are going to be there.
“I have a Jeep, and so I like going to Jeep events elsewhere,” she says. “They’re fun.”
They’re also very expensive to organize. The movie in the park costs about $1,000, which is all Ray is hoping to make from the weekend since this will be its first year. Referencing the entire weekend, she says, “I’m sure it’ll be a loss.”
Ray and Webster both, though, expect the event will draw more and more people and Jeeps each year. Webster envisions the count of Jeeps reaching 150, which would then cause the event to have a significant positive economic impact on Clinton, especially downtown. That, in part, is Ray’s motivation to create the event.
“I think the end goal is to bring more people into town,” she says. “The end game is to overall help promote Clinton.”
Chris Streets, general manager of Mac 94.7 FM radio station, has been promoting East Coast of Iowa Jeeps on the air, but he also designed the T-shirts that will be available to purchase over the weekend. With the depiction of a Jeep logo, the shirts read “Jeep Rally 2022” or, referring to open-topped Jeeps, “Topless in Clinton.”
To register for the Jeep Rally, go to https://visitclintoniowa-ticketspice.com/east-coast-iowa-jeeps. For tickets to the movie in the park, go to https://visitclintoniowa-ticketspice.com/community-movie-presented-by-east-coast-iowa-jeeps.
