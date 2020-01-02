CLINTON — Jill Biden asked an audience at the Iowa for Biden office in Clinton on Thursday to imagine a Joe Biden presidency.
The morning news, instead of being filled with reports of late-night tweets from the president, would describe how children will benefit from a universal pre-kindergarten education and how green energy is saving our world from disaster.
Instead of reports about the U.S. poised on the brink of another ill-advised war, the news would tell of improvements to the Affordable Care Act and a private insurance option.
Viewers would see “someone standing up to the NRA and keeping our children safe.”
When the president is on television, “You won’t turn the channel,” Biden said. Viewers will call their children into the room “because you want your kids to hear what the president of the United States has to say.” Jill Biden remembers those days, she said.
About 25 people crowded into the small Biden political office on Second Street to hear the wife of the former vice president tell them why her husband should be the Democratic nominee for president.
Joe Biden is someone who brings families together, his wife said, rather than tearing families apart as is happening on the U.S. southern border.
Biden’s coalition is the broadest and most diverse, Jill Biden said. “It’s made up of people who can win elections, like the black and the Latino communities. And Independents. ... No Democrat can win without them.”
The former vice president can beat Pres. Donald Trump in swing states “where it matters most,” Jill Biden said, as he is polling higher than Trump in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida.
Joe Biden’s ideas are “bold and aggressive,” his wife said, “but they’re also achievable. He doesn’t make promises he can’t keep.
“Four more years of a Donald Trump ... presidency will fundamentally change the character of our country and our standing in the world. ... We have to commit to changing the course.”
But first, Joe Biden has to win the nomination, and that quest begins with February’s Iowa caucuses. “The road to beating Donald Trump starts right here, today, with all of you,” Jill Biden said.
The next president will have to ask himself, how do we repair our reputation on the world stage, how do we stop the climate crisis before it’s too late, and how do we get past partisanship to accomplish what needs to be done?
Joe Biden helped thousands of Americans get back to work “when our country was on the brink of the depression,” Jill Biden said. “He took on the NRA twice, and won, finding a path to a sensible gun policy.
“Anyone can tell you what they want to do, but Joe Biden can tell you what he’s done. And he respects ... the presidency and the Americans he serves, no matter their party,” Jill Biden said.
“And he has the character and the experience and the vision to lead our country into the future. And honestly, I cannot wait to get to that future.”
