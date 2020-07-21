FULTON, Ill. — People may have been exposed to coronavirus at Johnnie's Tap in Fulton, Illinois last week, the Whiteside County Health Department said Monday.
Exposure to the virus could have occurred Monday, July 13 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., July 15 after 6 p.m. July 16 after 6 p.m. and July 17 after 6 p.m., officials said.
All patrons who visited the bar during those times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, distance themselves from others and wear a mask, health officials said. Anyone who visited the bar at other times is not at risk due to this exposure.
The Whiteside County Health Department said most customers were at minimal risk. People most at risk were those who were within six feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more.
Anyone with symptoms or questions should call the Whiteside County Health Department at 815-626-2230 ext. 1216.
People who are not experiencing symptoms may not have been close contacts of infected people, may not be infected and do not require testing. But because health officials cannot specifically identify the bar patrons who were most at risk for contracting the virus, all patrons who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms, physically distance themselves from others and wear masks when they go out.
They should also consider temporarily limiting their attendance at social gatherings for 14 days after their last possible exposure, the Health Department said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can develop 2-14 days after exposure and may include fever or chills, headache, loss of taste and smell, nausea or vomiting, cough, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, diarrhea, shortness of breath, sore through and muscle or body aches, according to Health officials.
The Health Department recommends testing only for confirmed close contacts of positive cases and for people experiencing symptoms.
People with COVID-19 may test negative early after their infection, the Health Dept. said. To reduce the chances of a false negative, the Iowa Depart. of Public Health recommends testing 5-7 days after a person's last known exposure to COVID-19.
