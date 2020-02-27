CLINTON — Clinton resident Dustin Johnson has been appointed to serve as Clinton County treasurer.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a resolution to appoint Johnson as Clinton County treasurer starting April 1. Johnson will serve as the treasurer until after the canvass of votes for either a petitioned special election to fill the vacancy or when the seat appears on the Nov. 3 general election to fill the vacancy.
If no special election is ordered, the county treasurer position will appear on the November general election ballot. The winner of the November general election would serve the remainder of Clinton County Treasurer Rhonda McIntyre’s term, which is set to run through 2022. If a special election is ordered, the winner of the special election would serve the remainder of McIntyre’s term.
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann supported filling the vacancy by appointment, citing the cost and the timetable for a special election, which would not be held until July or August.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. supported appointing Johnson to fill the county treasurer vacancy, stating he spoke to all applicants and believes Johnson rose to the top of the list.
Johnson was one of five Clinton County residents to apply for the vacancy. Current Office Manager Karen Petersen also indicated she would fill the role in the interim period if needed.
McIntyre will serve as the county treasurer through March 31. McIntyre notified the Board of Supervisors in October that she would be retiring effective March 31. McIntyre has served as the county treasurer since 1995.
Board Chairman Dan Srp believes the Board of Supervisors should be prepared for a potential increase in expenses for training and other resources.
The Supervisors had the option to fill the vacancy by appointment or by holding a special election.
County residents may also turn in a petition, which would require the county to hold a special election. County residents have 14 days after the notice or 14 days after the appointment to turn in a petition, which would require the county to hold a special election. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker earlier this month estimated the petition would need 1,900 to 2,000 signatures. The projected cost of a special election is about $25,000.
Srp recommended members of the public, if interested in pursuing the petition option for a special election, to contact Van Lancker for more details on the process.
