IOWA CITY — Iowa’s most liberal county is no longer named for a slave-owning U.S. vice president and instead will honor a trailblazing local Black academic with ties to Clinton.
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to cut ties with its two-century namesake, former Vice President Richard Mentor Johnson, a lifelong slave owner from Kentucky who took credit for killing a Shawnee chief during an 1805 battle.
The Supervisors decided the county is now named for the late historian and university administrator Lulu Merle Johnson, a native of Gravity, Iowa, whose father was born into slavery. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1925, and was the first Black woman in Iowa and the second in the history of the United States to earn a doctorate degree. She was inducted into the Clinton High School Hall of Honor in 2020.
It said that Lulu Merle Johnson was an “inspirational woman whose story of accomplishment in the face of adversity is one of which the citizens of Johnson County can be proud for generations to come.”
“Today was touching and I am so happy,” said Supervisor Royceann Porter, the only Black person on the five-member Johnson County Board of Supervisors.
Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa before receiving her master’s degree in history for a thesis entitled “The Negro in Canada, Slave, and Free.”
Johnson taught history and politics at Talladega College in 1930-31 and at Tougaloo College from 1931 to 1940. She worked on a doctorate in history intermittently at the University of Iowa throughout the 1930s.
In 1941, Johnson successfully defended her doctoral dissertation, “The Problem of Slavery in the Old Northwest, 1787-1858.” She became the first Black woman to earn a doctorate from the university.
Johnson taught history at historically black colleges such as Florida A&M University, West Virginia State College and Cheyney University in Pennsylvania. At Cheyney, Johnson served as a professor of history and a dean of women students. She died 1995.
One of the only Black women enrolled at the University of Iowa in 1925, she earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in history by 1930 despite facing open discrimination. Forced to take a swim class as a requirement of her doctorate, even though she was enrolled in the history program, Johnson was not allowed to use the university swimming pool at the same time as whites.
Johnson County, home to the university and some fast-growing suburbs, is a liberal outlier in increasingly Republican-leaning Iowa. Joe Biden got nearly 71% of the county vote in 2020, despite losing the state to Donald Trump by 8 percentage points.
Supervisors had started the process of changing eponyms last year, after protests against racial injustice across the U.S. The resolution passed Thursday said that Richard Mentor Johnson “does not embody the values, ideals and morals of the people of Johnson County,” who oppose slavery and are committed to racial justice.
The Wisconsin Territorial Legislature named the county after Johnson in 1837, when he was serving under President Martin Van Buren, years before Iowa became state. Johnson had no personal ties to the county.
