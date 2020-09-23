CLINTON — Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson is running against Challenger Bill Jacobs for a two-year term as the county treasurer.
Johnson, a Republican, was appointed to serve as the treasurer in April after previous county treasurer Rhonda McIntyre retired. Jacobs, a Democrat, is currently serving his second term as chairman of the Clinton County Democratic Party. The winner in the election will serve as county treasurer for the remainder of McIntyre’s term, which runs through 2022.
Jacobs believes the county needs to look at the layout of the treasurer’s office, citing the ”bottleneck” in the hallway. He noted there is only one way in and one way out of the treasurer’s office and recorder’s office at the Clinton County Administration Building.
Jacobs believes it is important to keep the DeWitt Satellite Office open. Jacobs added he would support having a universal clerk handle the duties of the auditor’s office, recorder’s office and treasurer’s office. The clerk would be able to go travel to towns in the county once a month and bring services closer to residents, Jacobs suggested.
“From the standpoint of what we can do with the energy, to save energy, by having one person drive to those towns is a lot better than five or six people driving all the way to Clinton,” Jacobs said. “We can have that overall effect of making it more efficient so we can stop the adverse effects of climate change.“
Johnson said the idea of having a clerk go throughout the county is concerning because the county has to have a dedicated secure link to the Department of Transportation website to do business and ensure residents’ personal information remains safe.
“I’m a big believer in security both on the internet and through the mail,” Johnson said. “I want to continue to provide service where folks know that their information is safe with us if we do titling. So I’m dedicated to continuing to provide timely service while maintaining a high level of security.“
Johnson noted the changes he put in place since taking over as county treasurer. He updated the county website where residents can pay property taxes and update tags, he said. It improves efficiency in the office while continuing to provide accurate and timely service, he added. Johnson said he also advocated for continuing to have drop boxes available so people who cannot access the treasurer’s office during normal business hours can continue to be served by the office in a timely manner.
Johnson added he is dedicated to keeping the DeWitt Satellite Office open at least three days a week.
“We changed up the staffing requirements there so we can do that and actually save the county money,” Johnson said. “So we’re providing more service to the county at a lower cost. So I’m proud to have been able to do that. I want to continue to be able to do that.”
Jacobs and Johnson both agreed coordination with municipalities has been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jacobs believes it is important for other entities to receive funds in a timely fashion. Jacobs said one of his first goals, if he is elected, would be to get to know the people within the office and the people the office is serving in school districts and fire townships. It is important to also build good relationships with the administration and with County Auditor Eric Van Lancker and the Board of Supervisors to make the office as efficient as possible.
Johnson said it is the county treasurer’s job to make sure other entities receive funds in an accurate and timely manner. Since he was appointed, Johnson has worked to develop those relationships, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.