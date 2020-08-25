CLINTON — Incumbent Dustin Johnson and challenger Bill Jacobs will be on the ballot for the Clinton County treasurer position in the November general election.
Jacobs earlier this week announced he has filed to be the Democratic candidate for county treasurer. Jacobs through a media release stated he believes he can serve the people of Clinton County for the next two years as treasurer.
It will be very important for the county to face the future with the needs of the people as a top priority, Jacobs said through a release. The release says as treasurer, Jacobs will assure the treasury works for economic and social benefit of the people of Clinton County, maintain a safe and healthy environment for the staff and general public in the treasurer’s office, build a team within the office that is supportive and responsive to the needs of taxpayers and seek and implement solutions to the ongoing climate catastrophe.
Jacobs was first elected as chairman of the Clinton County Democratic Party in 2017 and is serving his second term. He also serves at the chairman of the Finance Committee and is a second vice chairman of the Iowa Second Congressional District Democratic Central Committee.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker confirmed Friday that Dustin Johnson will appear as the Republican nominee on the general election ballot for the county treasurer position. Johnson was appointed as Clinton County treasurer, and began serving April 1. The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment in February.
Johnson was appointed to fill a vacancy left by previous County Treasurer Rhonda McIntyre, who retired in March. McIntyre served as the county treasurer from 1995 until her retirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.