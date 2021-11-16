CLINTON — State and federal officials honored four Gateway-area residents during separate events Monday.
Natasha Johnson, Randy Meier, and Brent and Amy Brightman received accolades from the Iowa Restaurant Association, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and U.S. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, respectively.
Natasha Johnson
Johnson was honored by the Iowa Restaurant Association, which presented its annual state hospitality awards at the Community Choice Convention Center in Des Moines. As an employee of Rastrelli’s Restaurant in Clinton, Johnson was named Hospitality Employee of the Year.
“This year’s winners exemplify diversity and opportunity in our industry,” Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said when announcing the Iowa Restaurant Association award recipients. “From an entrepreneur who built a national pizza chain, to a chef that offers award winning cuisine, to an immigrant restaurateur introducing Iowans to African signature dishes, this year’s winners cover the gamut in business model, value proposition and customer experience.”
Randy Meier
Meier, of Clinton, is the director of Seniors vs. Crime in Clinton County. He was one of five Iowans recognized as Consumer Protection Heroes on Monday, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced.
Miller honored the five for their efforts to stop abuse and fraud harming their fellow community members. They were recognized during the office’s inaugural Consumer Protection Hero recognition ceremony Monday in the Iowa Capitol Rotunda.
“Today, we honored these exemplary citizens for their dedication and service to those in their communities who have been or could have been the target of fraudsters,” Miller said. “These individuals have gone above and beyond to protect their fellow citizens.”
The AG’s Consumer Protection Hero award was created to shine a spotlight on the work every-day citizens do in their communities. Whether these individuals use their knowledge of scams to educate the public or recognize when others may be the target for scams or financial exploitation, they are heroes in the eyes of the AG’s Consumer Protection Division, Miller said.
“Randy Meier has dedicated his life to protecting vulnerable community members,” Miller said in announcing the recognition. “Through his column in local newspapers, he provides information to the community regarding scams and fraudulent schemes. He was one of the first people in Iowa to warn of new twists to the grandparent scams, including the use of couriers. He also speaks to community and civic groups about protecting themselves and their loved ones from abuse.”
Jeanne Scheer of Wheatland, also was named a Consumer Protection Hero. “Scheer, a lead cashier and bookkeeper at Randy’s Neighborhood Market in DeWitt, keeps up with local news,” according to the announcement, “that’s how she knew something was wrong when an elderly customer came to the store to buy a large sum of gift cards.
“Scheer had heard on the news that scammers were targeting seniors in this manner and realized this was likely the case for her customer. Scheer recorded the woman’s license plate and contacted the local authorities, who investigated and found the woman had purchased thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards at several other retailers. The police and the woman’s family were able to intervene further and put an end to the scheme.
Brent and Amy Brightman
Also on Monday, U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize Brent and Amy Brightman, who own Brent’s Firehouse Coffee.
“Madame Speaker, I rise today to recognize the generosity and Iowa nice spirit of a couple from my district,” Miller-Meeks said. “Recently, Brent and Amy Brightman, the owners of Brent’s Firehouse Coffee in Camanche, presented the Camanche Police and Fire departments with $2,000 each in what they hope to be the first of an annual donation to their city’s first responders.
“When asked about the generosity of their donations, Brent, who has served as a volunteer firefighter in Camanche for over a decade, said that they started Brent’s Firehouse Coffee not only to support their community, but to support first responders.
“Iowa has some of the best small businesses and first responders, and I am beyond proud to see our community come together to support one another. Thank you, Brent, Amy, and the first responders of Camanche for your continued and unwavering service to our community.”
