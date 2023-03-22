Clinton Community College
By Joshua Vinson Herald Staff Writer

CLINTON — In honor of National Community College Month, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is offering a selection of free continuing education courses to the public from April 1-27.

All courses are 60 to 90 minutes long and are offered in-person or online via Zoom.

The schedule includes a wide range of topics taught by experienced EICC instructors. Check out this sampling of courses:

• Spring Maintenance for Your Bicycle

• Drawing Basics for Beginners

• Tree Pruning 101

• DIY Home HVAC

• Diesel Engine Basics

• Scones for the Perfect English Tea

• Credit 101

• Vehicle Maintenance 101

• Introduction to Delivering a Baby

• Kitchen Knife Skills

• Creating a Business Plan

• You Can Build a Website!

• Identity Crisis: Identity, Authentication, and Authorization

• Ways to Become a Better Mentor

Registration is required and spots are limited. To register and view the full schedule, visit eicc.edu/freeclasses.

