CLINTON — In honor of National Community College Month, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is offering a selection of free continuing education courses to the public from April 1-27.
All courses are 60 to 90 minutes long and are offered in-person or online via Zoom.
The schedule includes a wide range of topics taught by experienced EICC instructors. Check out this sampling of courses:
• Spring Maintenance for Your Bicycle
• Drawing Basics for Beginners
• Tree Pruning 101
• DIY Home HVAC
• Diesel Engine Basics
• Scones for the Perfect English Tea
• Credit 101
• Vehicle Maintenance 101
• Introduction to Delivering a Baby
• Kitchen Knife Skills
• Creating a Business Plan
• You Can Build a Website!
• Identity Crisis: Identity, Authentication, and Authorization
• Ways to Become a Better Mentor
Registration is required and spots are limited. To register and view the full schedule, visit eicc.edu/freeclasses.
