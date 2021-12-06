CLINTON — The YWCA Clinton 50+ Club will attend the Festival of Trees on Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Clinton County Historical Museum.
The trees are uniquely decorated and pay tribute to the holiday season.
There will be a guided tour of the facilities at 1:30 p.m. Rides are available from YWCA Clinton to the museum. For those who would like a ride, please arrive at YWCA Clinton by 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Apple cider and cookies will be served at the event, and all are welcome to attend. If interested, sign up at the YWCA Clinton front desk or call 242-2110. Contact Senior Services Coordinator Jeanne Mckenzie at 242-2110, Ext. 301 or at tj.mckenzie1@gmail.com with any questions.
