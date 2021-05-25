AMES — The Jones, Cedar and Clinton County 4-H programs were recently awarded a grant through the Iowa 4-H Foundation for their region’s 4-H Shooting Sports program.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation offers grant support to state, regional, and county 4-H programs each year valued at more than $200,000. This summer, grants have been awarded to programs from over 20 counties across the state of Iowa, each offering a wide variety of 4-H opportunities and experiences.
Funds given to the region’s 4-H programs will support youths interested in shooting sports. Funding will be used to provide equipment for the traveling program. The program will receive $2,240.
“We’re proud to recognize the efforts of the region’s 4-H programs through this grant to help them continue their work to support the young people in their communities,” said Emily Saveraid, executive director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “This investment in 4-H gives youth the opportunity to gain valuable skills to benefit them both now and in the future.”
The Iowa 4-H Foundation reviews and awards grant funds twice a year. The grants are made possible through donor contributions and the endowment created as a result of the sale of the Iowa 4-H Center.
