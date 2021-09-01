CLINTON — A Clinton woman pleaded guilty last week to a felony drug charge.
Whitney S. Joslin, 23, 266 18th Place, pleaded guilty Aug. 23 to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class C felony.
According to the court affidavit, at 2 p.m. Aug. 26, 2020, the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from a man utilizing a confidential source. The confidential source agreed to purchase purported methamphetamine from the man. When the confidential source arrived at Joslin's residence, the man told the confidential source he would send a woman out with the purported methamphetamine.
Blackhawk Area Task Force members saw Joslin exchange the purported methamphetamine and money with the confidential source.
The purported methamphetamine was sent to the Iowa Department of Public Safety DCI Criminalistics Laboratory for testing. The substance tested positive for the presumptive presence of methamphetamine. The substance weighed about 9.03 grams.
The plea is an open plea and the Court is not bound by the State's recommendations, the plea agreement says. The State may make any recommendation allowable by law, the plea agreement states. Joslin will be responsible for restitution resulting from all counts alleged in the trial information, the plea agreement states. The State will dismiss one count of failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, at sentencing with costs assessed to Joslin, according to the plea agreement.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. Oct. 28.
