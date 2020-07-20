CLINTON — District Court Judge Tamra Roberts denied a Clinton man’s request for bond reduction.
Roberts filed an order July 13, ordering bond set in the case of Matthew L. Dean, 31, 721 S. Sixth St., remain as previously set, at $25,000, cash only.
Dean is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony.
Defense Attorney Eric Dale filed a motion for bond reduction on behalf of Dean in June on behalf. Dean will have served 179 days in custody by the time trial begins, Dale said in the motion.
Dale said the Court allowed bond reductions in other cases involving Class B felonies and although Dean had a prior bond reduction hearing in May, good cause existed to revisit the decision.
Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a resistance to the motion in June.
The current bond is consistent with the uniform bond schedule and is appropriate for the charged offense and facts alleged in the trial information, Kies said.
The other Class B felony cases noted by Dale involve defendants who are not similarly situated and not similarly charged, Kies said in the motion. He also cited a lack of favorable change in Dean’s circumstances in his request to deny bond reduction.
