CLINTON — District Court Judge Henry Latham denied a Clinton woman’s motion to suppress in a shoplifting case Monday.
District Court Judge Henry Latham denied a motion to suppress filed by Defense Attorney Melanie Thwing on behalf of Veronica M. White, 28, 3211 Cleveland St.
The motion to dismiss, filed in April, alleged that White was subject to an illegal search and claimed that officer safety was not an issue because officers made no attempt to pat down White before White walked back to Walmart or while in the loss prevention offices.
Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a resistance to the motion to dismiss July 17. The resistance says that White argued that the officer’s search of White’s purse was an unlawful search incident to citation.
Despite the discussion of a citation, White was told she was under arrest and transported to the Clinton Police Department in the back of a squad vehicle while in handcuffs, McHugh said in his ruling.
White was searched incident to the arrest and was taken to the Clinton County Jail to await her initial appearance before a judge, McHugh said. The officer clearly searched White incident to arrest and not incident to citation, McHugh said.
White is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine in excess of five grams, a Class B felony.
According to a court affidavit, at about 7:04 p.m. Jan. 26, police were called to a shoplifting at Walmart. The caller said the suspect was a white woman pushing a cart with a small dog inside.
An officer saw a woman matching the description walking toward Kohl’s department store at the time of the report.
According to the affidavit, White said that Walmart employees stopped her, and she gave them a few clothing items she had in her possession. White said she must have forgotten to scan the items.
The officer requested White walk back to Walmart with her cart and dog. White initially refused and the officer placed her in handcuffs and put her in the back of the squad vehicle, according to court documents.
The officer advised White that she was not under arrest but was being detained until the officer could complete the investigation, the affidavit says. White later pushed the cart of groceries back to Walmart.
A Walmart associate said she saw White conceal items and pass the last point of sale without attempting to pay for the items. White stole $57.51 in merchandise, according to the associate.
The officer took White back to the squad vehicle and issued her a no trespass for Walmart. The officer transported White to the Clinton Police Department where the officer found more stolen merchandise in White’s purse, the affidavit says.
The officer also found a white kit with three syringes filled with suspected liquid methamphetamine and three empty syringes.
Police also found a white plastic container with about 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine including one large shard weighting more than 5 grams, the affidavit says.
