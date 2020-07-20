Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.