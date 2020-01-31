CLINTON — A Clinton man’s request for suppression of evidence was denied last week in Clinton County District Court.
District Court Judge Henry Latham denied a motion to suppress evidence, filed on behalf of Jason E. Starr, 39, 410 15th Ave. South by Defense Attorney Neill Kroeger in November. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a resistance to the motion in December.
Starr is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, more than 5 grams, a Class B felony, and one count of assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor.
Final pretrial conferences are scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 6. A jury trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 17.
Latham says in his ruling that the officers clearly had specific and articulable facts to rely upon to stop Starr. Starr was clearly observed in a vehicle reported stolen, Latham said.
“It was appropriate for the officers to investigate the Defendant’s actions and why he was seated in the reported vehicle,” Latham states in the ruling.
The Iowa Court of Appeals held in State v. Harriman that it is permissible for an officer in a scope of a weapons frisk to remove contraband from a detainee’s pants pockets once the contraband is immediately apparent upon performance of a pat down search, Latham wrote.
The Iowa Court of Appeals also held the discovery of contraband as reasonable based on an officer’s past experiences and the detainee’s actions to the search.
“That case is clearly on point as to the facts and circumstances of the case before the Court,” Latham states in the ruling. “The Defendant was clearly, by his actions, concerned with the contents of his left pocket. The officer credibly testified that based on his training and experience it was readily apparent that it was a prescription pill bottle and it was discovered upon a weapon’s frisk.”
According to the affidavit filed with the court, officers were conducting surveillance within the Wild Rose Casino parking lot, 777 Wild Rose Drive, at about 9:32 p.m. September 12, 2018 when they noticed a parked vehicle with a person occupying the passenger seat and the front passenger door standing open.
The sole occupant, later identified as Starr, closed the door and began to walk into the casino, police say. The license plate on the car matched a vehicle reported stolen from Scott County.
Police located Starr in the casino, and Starr admitted he had entered the casino after checking on a car in the lot, the affidavit said.
An officer noticed that Starr had unhealthy, sunken skin on his face and had difficulty staying in one place. Starr’s extremities moved more excessively than normal, except for one hand he placed into his left pocket, police said.
Starr became agitated and more aggressive the officer questioned him, and the officer believed Starr was under the influence of a substance.
The officer, after additional officers arrived, conducted a pat down of Starr for weapons. An officer observed a black handle within the pocket and asked if it were a knife, the affidavit says.
An officer identified the item as a large butane torch style lighter. The officer patted down the pocket and felt what he believed to be a prescription bottle, which he removed from Starr’s pocket.
Inside the bottle was a sizable amount of a clear, crystal like substance consistent with ice methamphetamine, the affidavit says, and Starr was placed in handcuffs.
Starr was causing a scene in the casino, cursing and yelling profusely, police said. He was escorted from the casino.
Starr continued to berate officers, who placed Starr in a police vehicle. Police attempted to close the rear door, but Starr kicked the door, causing it to fly back and strike the right side of the officer’s hand, wrist and hip.
The suspected methamphetamine was removed from the prescription bottle and weighed 5.4 grams, the affidavit said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.