CLINTON — A Clinton County District Court judge has dismissed an application for post-conviction relief sought by a man convicted of a 2001 murder.
Clinton County District Court Judge Tamra Roberts granted the State’s request for summary judgment and dismissed the application filed in April by George Prentiss III.
A Clinton County jury in December 2001 found Prentiss, 56, guilty of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, in connection with the January 2001 stabbing death of Pamela Wiedner in Clinton.
District Court Judge Charles Pelton in January 2002 sentenced Prentiss to serve life in prison on the murder charge. He was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on the robbery charge, with the sentences to be served concurrently.
In the order, Roberts notes this the fourth post-conviction relief petition filed by Prentiss. Prentiss’ basis for the post-conviction relief request pertains to four boxes containing what he refers to as new evidence, the order says.
The court and Prentiss’s attorney attempted to get clarification about whether there was actually new evidence. Prentiss was referring to four boxes containing his original files and possibly evidence from his original trial, according to the order.
“Although Mr. Prentiss repeatedly claimed these four boxes were the new evidence, he could not specify nor even allege what in their contents would amount to newly discovered evidence,” Roberts states in the order. “He did not name any physical evidence, paper records of evidence or any other type of evidence that might be contained in those boxes that would form the basis for the court to grant post-conviction relief.”
Roberts notes the original conviction was entered in 2002, with the procendendo issued in 2003. The application comes nearly 17 years after the issuance of the procendendo, which is well beyond the statute of limitations, Roberts notes in the order. The post-conviction request correctly noted Iowa Code provides for an exception to the three-year statute of limitations. However, Roberts notes the only exception alleged by Prentiss is newly discovered evidence.
“It was clear that there was no newly discovered evidence,” Roberts states in the order. “Not only could the applicant not name any evidence that would justify a (post-conviction relief), his trial attorney, appeals attorney, prior PCR attorneys, and he himself had possession of those boxes and their contents at several stages of his case including trial, appeal and prior PCRs.”
Prentiss is appealing the ruling to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.