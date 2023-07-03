CLINTON - A Clinton County District Court judge has dismissed an attempted murder charge filed against a Clinton man in connection with a May shooting in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South in Clinton.
District Court Judge Tamra Roberts dismissed the case against Antwand Jevonie Tinon Jr. earlier this month, granting the dismissal based on a motion from Assistant County Attorney Lisa Maidak.
Among the reasons cited in the prosecution's request for dismissal are claims that further investigation is needed, a photo lineup is needed to be shown to the victim, a follow-up interview with the victim needed to be conducted, and law enforcement has been unable to locate or contact the victim since his release from the hospital, according to court documents.
According to court documents, Clinton Police Department on May 11 responded to an apartment at 514 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton, where Lamont Wilkerson was found with a gun shot wound to the neck. Suffering injuries causing airway problems, Wilkerson was admitted to the surgical ICU of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he later told officers he was walking out of the apartment when he heard two shots and had been struck in the neck from behind by a bullet.
Two spent shell casings had been located by officers at the scene, where a significant amount of blood was also noted, court documents state. Wilkerson identified the individual who had shot him as 24-year-old Tinon.
Six days later on May 17, following the issuance of a nationwide warrant for Tinon’s arrest, the Clinton Police Department obtained information that Tinon and girlfriend Amariana Carter-Brown, 21, of Champaign, Illinois, were at 650 Sixth Ave South. Messages exchanged on a third-party application led officers to later believe Tinon was communicating with Carter-Brown, who it appeared was bringing him food and clothing while he hid from law enforcement.
During the conducted search warrant of the address, officers knocked on the front door while Tinon and Carter-Brown attempted to flee out the back door, court documents state. Both met other officers there who apprehended and took them into custody.
Carter-Brown, in only underwear, had attempted the escape while carrying clothing and a purse. A search of her and her possessions produced a black 9mm handgun, and inside a bag Tinon was carrying with him was a handgun, according to court documents.
A search of Tinon’s criminal history revealed a 2019 felony conviction that prohibits him from possessing a firearm. Tinon remains in custody in Clinton County Jail. A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 13 in regard to a charge of illegal possession of a firearm. Tinon has entered a plea of not guilty.
Carter-Brown also remains in custody in Clinton County Jail, held on charges of interference with official acts, dominion/control of firearms/offensive weapon by a felon, and accessory after the fact. A hearing on these charges, to which she has pleaded not guilty, is scheduled for July 6 to be conducted for bond amount reconsideration immediately preceding a pretrial conference.
Demetrius M. Jackson, 31, of Clinton, also was arrested in connection with the case, charged with dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Jackson was charged shortly after the shooting, according to court documents written by a second officer, which state that the woman living at 514 Eighth Ave South, Apt. 3, had also told police that Jackson was the shooter. She pointed him out to police as he was standing on the corner of Eighth Avenue South and Sixth Street. Jackson left the scene, with an officer later locating him in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue South. Jackson was brought to the Clinton Police Department for an interview.
A search warrant was drafted and police searched a large black backpack-style purse that Jackson was carrying. Inside the bag they found a black loaded Ruger handgun and a black and white cactus pipe with marijuana residue, according to court documents. Police also stated they found purported marijuana weighing three grams and a container with purported THC wax, according to the documents.
Under a plea agreement, Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely marijuana, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. A charge of possession of THC wax, second offense, is to be dismissed at sentencing. His sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 24 in Clinton County District Court.
Clinton Herald Editor Charlene Bielema contributed to this story.
