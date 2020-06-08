CLINTON — One count of felony burglary against a Clinton woman has been dismissed.
District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Thursday ordered one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, against Vanessa M. Alvarez, 35, 2617 Pershing Blvd., be dismissed. The order says costs of the action and court-appointed attorney fees, if any, are assessed to the State.
Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed a motion to dismiss. Barlow presented the motion to dismiss at the request of the victims and for care, custody and visitation of Alvarez’s children, which is the source of the dispute that led to the incident being mediated by a neutral third party, the motion says. The motion adds Alvarez was not directly involved in committing an assault or causing physical harm.
Luis H. Alvarez, 38, 446 Fourth Ave. South, is charged with one count of assault causing injury, a serious misdemeanor, in connection with same incident. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 8.
According to the affidavit, at 11:02 a.m. May 17, officers were dispatched to remove subjects from a property. Officers were informed the situation sounded volatile and things “were getting physical.”
Officers upon arrival saw Luis Alvarez standing in the driveway of the residence. He put his hands above his head and walked back to the officers’ location without any verbal orders. An officer patted Luis Alvarez down for weapons. Alvarez said he had brass knuckles, which the officer removed from Alvarez’s pocket. The officer also located a loaded handgun magazine in Alvarez’s sweatpants pocket, court records state.
Luis Alvarez was detained in handcuffs and taken to the squad vehicle. Alvarez consented to a search of the vehicle he used to travel to the house. During the search, an officer located a black knife with a spring-loaded blade under the passenger side seat, court documents state.
Vanessa Alvarez was also detained.
The affidavit states officers determined from various interviews that Luis and Vanessa Alvarez showed up to the residence “unannounced and unwelcome.” Vanessa Alvarez was demanding her two daughters from the father of the children. The residents were unwilling to allow her to leave with the children.
Vanessa Alvarez had dropped off her children at the father’s residence May 16. There is no custody agreement between Vanessa Alvarez and the father of the two children, the affidavit says.
