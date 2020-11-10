CLINTON — District Court Judge Marlita Greve filed an order earlier this week for restoration to competency for a Clinton man facing two felony sex abuse charges.
Greve filed the order Wednesday, finding thatTravis L. Thomas, 22, 2519 N. Third St., Apt. 1, is suffering from a mental disorder which may prevent him from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings or assisting effectively in his defense.
A restoration evaluation is necessary, the order says.
The order directs the State psychiatrist to provide necessary medical treatment to Thomas to complete the evaluation, including prescribing and administering medications necessary and appropriate to treat Thomas’ illness even if it is against Thomas’ will.
Upon conclusion of restoration treatment, Thomas will be evaluated for competency pursuant to Iowa Code, the order says.
Greve ordered progress reports be provided to the Court every 60 days or less until Thomas’ competency is restored or placement of Thomas is terminated.
The evaluation was ordered on an inpatient basis at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center Forensic Psychiatric Hospital. Thomas should be released on pretrial release with supervision pending restoration once community based services are ready to be implemented, the order says.
District Court Judge Tom Reidel filed an order for competency evaluation and Defense Attorney Meenakshi Brandt filed a motion for evaluation in August.
Thomas is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, according to the trial information filed in the case.
According to a court affidavit, at 5:45 p.m. May 20, an officer was dispatched to MercyOne Clinton’s emergency room, 1410 N. Fourth St., for a report of a sexual assault. A juvenile reported that between 10 p.m. May 8 and 2:30 a.m. May 9 he was sexually assaulted by Thomas.
The affidavit says that at 10:45 a.m. May 29, an officer conducted a recorded interview with Thomas at the Clinton Police Department. Thomas admitted to committing two sex acts with the juvenile, the court document states.
“Thomas explained that it was a ‘mistake’ and knew he shouldn’t have done it,” the affidavit says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.