CLINTON — Bond for a Cedar Rapids man charged with felony burglary was reduced Monday.
District Court Judge Joel Barrows ordered bond for Calvin E. McCambry, 46, set at $25,000, cash only. Bond had been set at $50,000.
Barrows filed a no-contact order for McCambry and the alleged victim. The order will remain in effect until it is modified or terminated by written order of the Court, until the case is dismissed or until sentencing.
Final pretrial conferences are set for Jan. 21. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 1.
According to a court affidavit, at about 9:10 p.m. Nov. 16, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. An officer reported seeing swelling and bruising underneath a woman’s right eye and swelling under her left eye. The woman’s bottom lip was cut open and the left side of her neck was red, the affidavit says.
The woman told police that McCambry entered the apartment uninvited and punched her, kneed her, dragged her by her hair and strangled her, the affidavit says.
A witness said she saw McCambry punch the alleged victim. McCambry denied the assault.
