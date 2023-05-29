CLINTON - Juneteenth will be celebrated in Clinton from June 17-19.
The MLK Committee, under the auspices of Living Peace 365, is having its first three-day celebration beginning at noon June 17.
Juneteenth, which is June 19, was established as a federal holiday in 2022. The Juneteenth flag will fly in front of Clinton City Hall from June 18-24.
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. It was first celebrated in Texas in 1865. The news of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation did not reach them until 1865 via Pony Express.
Clinton resumed its celebration in 2022 after the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the Vince Jetter Community Center will have a celebration at river front from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
On Sunday, June 18, the Rev. Nathaniel Johnson will have a special sermon about Juneteenth during the service, which begins at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 2409 13th Ave. North.
The Martin Luther King Committee will have a celebration on Monday, June 19, with festivities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4-8 p.m.
If you would like to participate as a vendor, contact mmommsen@eicc.edu. Watch local news services for upcoming details.
