CLINTON — Juneteenth a federal holiday, will be a day-long celebration Monday at Clinton's Riverview Bandshell.
The MLK,Jr. Celebration Committee and its sponsors will kick off the celebration at 11 a.m. Sponsors are Clinton first responders that include the police, county sheriff, and fire departments; Eastern Iowa Community Colleges; Clinton YWCA; Clinton Parks and Recreation Department; Clinton LumberKings/Elotes; the Sisters of St. Francis; NelsonCorp; Clinton Public Library; Iowa American Water Company; Ray’s Time Out; ImpactLife; and Iowa Army National Guard.
There will be food trucks and concessions throughout the day. ImpactLife's Blood Mobile will be on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those who wish to donate blood.
This year's festival will be child focused from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with many activities for all ages. These include Twinky the balloon artist, Touch a Truck, a K-9 unit, pedal tractors, and individual crafts and activities from non-profit vendors. The water mister will also be available. New this year will be two bouncy houses.
The second half of the celebration starts at 4 p.m. with a short program, including a proclamation from Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, followed with a response from Wanda Wyatt.
At 5 p.m. Funktastic 5 will begin playing their unique brand of jazz, blues, and rock and roll. The band will be playing in the Riverview Bandshell until 8 p.m. The beer tent sponsored by the Clinton LumberKings will be open from 4–8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the evening festivities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.