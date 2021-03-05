MOLINE, Ill. — While the COVID-19 pandemic has halted in-person career exploration programs for students, Junior Achievement has created a new opportunity for students to explore career pathways and connect with industry experts in a safe, innovative way.
JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair is Junior Achievement’s new college, career, and trades exploration program for seventh- through 12th-grade students. JA Inspire Virtual features 50 regional organizations. Using virtual technology, students will interact with exhibitors, participate in webinars, and download career information and videos that will help guide them in their career choices. The career fair went live today. Students have access to the virtual platform through June 3, 2021.
“The landscape for learning is ever-changing. JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair allows us to meet students right where they are. Students can participate in this self-guided experience through their school or on their own with a parent or guardian,” shared Dougal Nelson, president CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland.
With 50 virtual exhibit booths currently available, students have the opportunity to explore careers they may or may not be familiar with and determine if college or an apprenticeship is the right fit for them. In addition, a virtual auditorium will host webinars featuring a variety of topics for career success.
“We want our youth to achieve their full potential,” Nelson said. “JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair allows our students to explore the various opportunities our region has to offer and provides them with the resources they need to make smart academic and career choices.”
JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair is available at no cost to students. Students may participate through their school or independently. Pre-registration is required to access the virtual platform. To learn more visit https://jaheartland.org/events/ja-inspire-vfair/.
Junior Achievement’s purpose is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. Junior Achievement has 105 JA areas across the nation. JA’s programs – in the core content areas of work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy – help young people experience and realize the opportunities and realities of work and life in the 21st century.
Locally, Junior Achievement of the Heartland serves 24 counties throughout eastern Iowa, western Illinois, and Grant County, Wisconsin. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 50,000 kindergarten through high school students benefited from JA’s learning experiences.
Of these students, more than 4,100 resided in Clinton County and Whiteside County, Illinois. To learn more, visit www.jaheartland.org.
