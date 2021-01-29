CLINTON — After a pandemic-inflicted break, jury trials are scheduled to resume throughout Iowa next week.
Iowa Supreme Court Justice Susan Christiansen filed an order Nov. 10, postponing all jury trials that were set to begin Nov. 16 and before Feb. 1. Jury trials had resumed in September after being halted as the coronavirus began its earliest surges.
Clinton County has planned to make adjustments to how jury trials are run, Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf said. Due to spacing needs, jury trials will be conducted in the south courtroom, he said. Blue tape in the courtroom marks the correct seating arrangements of where people can sit to maintain social distancing. A large percentage of the jurors will sit in the spectator gallery, Wolf said.
“Only three jurors will be seated in the jury box area,” Wolf said. "I imagine anyone who’s been in the courthouse knows the jurors sit right next to each other. And in order to get social distancing, we need three jurors in the actual jury box and the remaining members of the jury in the spectator area.”
With the limited seating, there are just a few spaces for members of the public to be seated, Wolf said. There will be a remote spectator area, he said, and equipment is being installed so jury trials can be viewed remotely. The equipment will be installed the week of Feb. 15, Wolf said.
Jury trials will look different due to the mask requirement and other COVID requirements, Wolf believes. He noted potential issues with masks being worn, including whether seeing only part of someone’s face will affect testimony and issues with volume when someone is speaking.
Clinton County will continue to use the Masonic Center for jury selection. The county previously reached an agreement to host jury selection at the Masonic Center throughout the entire COVID period, Wolf stated. The plan is for jury selection to last one day and for the jury to begin on the second day in the morning.
“We plan on using them for jury selection only on Monday for at least the first couple of jury trials unless given direction otherwise,” Wolf said. “We plan on jury selection on the first day at the Masonic Center and then on the second day in the morning the trial itself will commence in the south courtroom.”
The Iowa Judicial Branch released a public service announcement earlier this week to inform Iowans called for jury service about safety measures the Iowa Judicial Branch and counties are providing to ensure the health and safety of Iowans serving on juries.
The announcement includes two videos narrated by retired Des Moines news anchor Kevin Cooney. A 60-second public service announcement will be used on social media to direct individuals to the Iowa Judicial Branch “Serving Safely” web page, which will have extensive juror information and a longer video that explains the safeguards in place for jury selection and through the trial and deliberation processes in courthouses statewide.
The “Serving Safely” web page can be found at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/jury-service/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.