CLINTON - The Franciscan Peace Center is hosting a Just Food event from 2–4 p.m. Oct. 2 on the grounds of The Canticle, 843 13th Ave. North in Clinton.
The purpose of the program is to raise awareness of justice and sustainability in the food system. Participants will enjoy samples of fair-trade chocolate, locally produced cheeses, and responsibly produced coffee. Speakers will be on hand to answer questions and share samples.
The Clinton Public Library will share educational resources related to food justice and the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will coordinate activities for children.
“We are so excited about inviting the public to enjoy the beauty of nature while learning about labor and food production practices related to some of our favorite foods: cheese, chocolate, and coffee," said Marsha Thrall, director of programming for the Franciscan Peace Center. “We hope to help inform folks how the production of the food we consume has an effect on our brothers and sisters who bring that food to our tables.”
The World Fair Trade Organization describes Fair Trade as “a trading partnership based on dialogue, transparency, and respect that seeks greater equity in international trade. It contributes to sustainable development by offering better trading conditions to, and securing the rights of, marginalized producers and workers.”
Fair Trade certification guarantees that no child or forced labor was used in the production of goods. Beyond Fair Trade certification, there are numerous other aspects of food production that impact the sustainability of the planet, such as transportation and agricultural methods.
The Just Food event is free and open to the public. In order to ensure having adequate food samples on hand, attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting https://forms.gle/4t6ukwUKBekWSJ3x8.
The program is sponsored by the Franciscan Peace Center in collaboration with the Clinton Public Library and The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center.
