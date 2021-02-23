CLINTON — The Iowa Supreme Court has affirmed a Clinton County District Court’s denial to suppress evidence gained after a driver seen holding a lighted cell phone was pulled over by police and charged with possessing 25 grams of meth.
Steven Struve was pulled over by Clinton police during a traffic stop in October 2018 after they saw Struve driving and holding the lighted cell phone, according to a police report. After pulling him over, the officers saw paraphernalia associated with meth use, and found a crystal-like substance, two digital scales and cash. Struve was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
After a bench trial in August 2019, Struve was found guilty of one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony, and District Court Judge John Telleen ordered Struve to serve up to 10 years in prison.
Struve had sought a motion to suppress evidence, arguing that officers lacked reasonable suspicion he was illegally using his cell phone and wrongly used their suspicion to support a traffic stop. He also maintained that his vehicle was searched without a warrant and that he had not given permission for the vehicle to be searched. When his motion to suppress was denied, Struve appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
In their ruling issued last week, Iowa Supreme Court Justices Dana Oxley, Thomas Waterman, Edward Mansfield and Christopher McDonald agreed with the district court’s denial of the motion to suppress.
Justice Matthew McDermott filed a dissenting opinion, joined by Justice Brent Appel and Chief Justice Susan Christensen. Appel filed a separate dissenting opinion.
The opinion delivered by Oxley says Struve claims the officers’ stop was an unreasonable seizure in violation of the Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 8 of the Iowa Constitution. The constitutional protections generally require a warrant before an officer may seize a person, with noted exceptions. One exception allows an officer to briefly detain a driver to investigate whether a traffic violation has been or is being committed, but only if the officer can establish reasonable suspicion for the stop. Reasonable suspicion to support an investigatory stop requires the officer identify specific and articulable facts to reasonably believe criminal activity may have occurred. However, police officers do not need to rule out all possibility of innocent behavior before briefly detaining the driver, Oxley states in the opinion.
The justices affirming the ruling concluded the officers’ observations of Struve holding a lighted cell phone in front of his face for at least 10 seconds while manipulating the screen allowed officers to briefly stop Struve and clear up the ambiguity created by his actions, the affirming opinion states. If these facts do not allow officers to stop a driver to investigate, it is hard to imagine what facts would, the opinion says.
The Fourth Amendment and Article I, Section 8 allow investigatory stops based on reasonable suspicion, the opinion says. There will be some circumstances when an individual will not have engaged in unlawful conduct, the opinion says. Struve’s constitutional rights were not violated and the Iowa Supreme Court affirmed denial of the motion to suppress, the opinion notes.
In a dissenting opinion, McDermott states that when a defendant challenges reasonableness of a stop, the State must satisfy its burden with evidence.
“Not assumptions, nor guesswork, nor hunches,” McDermott states in the dissenting opinion. “Whether a particular stop of a citizen is reasonable depends on the totality of the circumstances. In this case, there’s only one circumstance: police officers saw a driver for about ten seconds holding up and touching his phone. That’s it. No swerving, no speeding, no other basis for the stop.”
Private citizens following the law generally should be free from government harassment, the dissenting opinion states. The ruling in this case gives the State authority to pull over and interrogate any driver seen glancing at a phone despite the State having no idea whether the driver is actually breaking the law, McDermott states in the dissenting opinion.
“We can’t excuse the State’s failure to establish a reasonable suspicion with evidence by accepting instead an assumption of illegal conduct,” McDermott states in the dissenting opinion. “The unconstitutional police power sanctioned today should alarm anyone concerned about the government’s reach into citizens’ private, lawful activities.“
The majority opinion complained that requiring police to possess specific and articulable grounds that a driver’s phone use is one of the unlawful uses will hamper enforcement of the statute, McDermott states in the dissenting opinion. However, this is as it must be under the constitutional search and seizure procedures, the dissenting opinion states. It can never be the court’s job to expand the text of criminal statutes to secure for the State greater ease of a particular method of enforcement, the dissenting opinion says.
The dissenting opinion continues the statute itself restricts an officer’s ability to investigate whether an offense occurred. Subsection 3 of the statute says nothing in the statute is to be construed that an officer may confiscate a handheld electronic communication device from the driver of motor vehicle occupant.
“By its terms, the statute prevents the police from taking possession of the phone to determine whether the type of use the driver had been engaging in violated the law,” McDermott states in the dissenting opinion. “So where, as here, an officer has no idea whether the driver’s use of a phone is one of the forbidden types, the statute’s own enforcement restriction means that the only way an investigatory stop could result in a ticket is if the officer gets the driver to admit to engaging in one of these forbidden uses. The roadside stop and seizure of the driver in these situations with its seemingly complete reliance on self-incrimination, thus promotes little meaningful enforcement of this statute while imposing significant incursions on citizens’ liberty interests.”
It is not hyperbole to state millions of law-abiding Iowans risk suffering the inconvenience, humiliation and violation of their rights that come with sweeping stop and interrogate rights granted today to the government, the dissenting opinion states.
“Today’s majority opinion risks infringing the constitutional freedoms of law-abiding drivers based on nothing more than suspicion,“ McDermott states in the dissenting opinion.
