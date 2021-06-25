CLINTON — A Clinton man originally charged with attempted murder was granted a suspended sentence Thursday on a misdemeanor assault charge.
Karlyn K. Kalina, 35, 2564 Sabula Ave., was sentenced Thursday on one count of assault while using or displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Kalina pleaded guilty May 4 to the charge.
District Court Judge Patrick McElyea Thursday ordered a sentence to the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a term not to exceed two years be suspended. An $855 fine was imposed. Kalina was placed on unsupervised probation for one year.
One count of attempt to commit murder, a Class B felony, one count of willful injury causing serious injury with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and one count of reckless use of a firearm resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony, were dismissed with costs assessed to Kalina.
According to the court affidavit, at 6:04 p.m. July 30, Clinton County Communications received information from Clinton’s Chancy Fire Station, which is located two blocks from where the shooting occurred, that a car with a gunshot victim inside had just pulled up to the station.
According to the court documents, Damon Julian indicated that Kalina had shot him. Julian said he had driven to Kalina’s residence to speak with him. He said he saw Kalina come out of the residence and walk toward Julian‘s vehicle with a handgun.
Julian said there was a verbal altercation and he attempted to push the handgun away while he was in the vehicle. Kalina fired the handgun as Julian was still in the vehicle, Julian told officers.
After sustaining gunshot wounds, Julian traveled to Chancy Fire Station for assistance. Julian indicated he believed Kalina shot his firearm more than one time.
The affidavit also states that at 6:11 p.m. July 30 – seven minutes after the fire station reported the arrival of a gunshot victim at the station – Clinton County Communications received a call from Kalina, who said a person came up to him, tried grabbing his gun and the gun fired.
When speaking with Kalina, an officer was told the gun was sitting just inside the door. Kalina said he told Julian not to come to his residence. According to court records, Kalina also alleged Julian threatened he was going to shoot Kalina. Kalina did not know if Julian was armed but was told Julian had a .45 caliber gun, Kalina said.
Kalina said Julian tried taking Kalina’s gun from him, and the gun went off. Kalina stated the shooting occurred on Sabula Avenue in the roadway, adding he was unsure if the casing would be in the street or in Julian’s vehicle. Kalina said he was not trying to hurt Julian and that he just wanted Julian to leave, the affidavit says.
