CLINTON — Cincinnati native Joseph Solomon is kayaking along the Mississippi River to raise mental health awareness.
Solomon is kayaking along the Mississippi River as part of Kayaking 4 a Cause, which is an awareness paddle aimed at raising mental health awareness, Solomon said. He was in Clinton on Thursday.
About nine years ago, Solomon went into a catatonic state, which is basically a stupor in which an individual can hear everything but cannot react to it, Solomon said. After going into a catatonic state after elbow surgery in 2012, Solomon got a pass to Green Acres on the west side of Cincinnati. Green Acres provides kayaks for people to kayak eight miles down the river, Solomon stated.
“After I had that horrible accident, I had lost my sanity over it,” Solomon said. “So what I did was turn to nature to help regain my sanity back. And realized that nature contains a lot of healing properties that were there to help me out. So what I did was I paddled eight miles a day for four months straight. Every single day. And in that time. I was like ‘wow, if I can do this every day, why can’t I do an entire river system?’”
Solomon padded across the whole Ohio River in 2019, he said. He is currently working to paddle along the whole Mississippi River and stopped in the Clinton area Thursday. He has goals of paddling along both the Arkansas and Missouri rivers as a mental health paddle over the next four years, he said.
Solomon started the paddle along the Mississippi River on May 31. He was originally planning on a three-month paddle but has seen multiple challenges already along the way, he said. In a two-day span in Minnesota, the temperature rose from 32 degrees to 101 degrees, he said. He also had to stop for three days to fix a cracked tooth. There were also days he could not paddle due to heavy winds, Solomon added.
He has also been slowed by a lack of river current, he added. There has been no current except for instances of a very limited current, Solomon said.
“From what I’m hearing, the further south I go, it looks like there’s water flowing in those parts of the river,” Solomon said. “So basically what I’m telling everybody is I’m chasing the current. And that’s exactly what’s been going on....I’ve been struggling to try to catch up to it. Having a current, you can rest your arms and still have forward movement. This whole time, I’ve been having no opportunities to rest my arms. It’s just paddling all day.”
Solomon has been assisted by individuals associated with the River Angels Facebook group, he confirmed. The group has assisted Solomon by offering him a place for a shower, bed, hot meal and laundry, he said.
“I’ve been taken really good care of by these people,” Solomon said.” It’s been a really good experience but the challenges in the beginning were taken care of by River Angels. They would let me stay at their house for a day or two. And in that time, you get your batteries charged. Both literally and figuratively. You’re able to charge your own personal batteries inside and I also have batteries that I carry to keep my phone and my cameras alive, too.”
Solomon is working with Adventure Crew, a Cincinnati non-profit. The group takes inner city youths out into nature to bike, paddle, ski, fish and camp, Solomon said. Individuals can donate to the cause under the crew champions portion of adventurecrew.org.
“I would just tell folks out there don’t give up the fight,” Solomon said. “And I’m out here representing folks that don’t have a voice in their own mental health conditions. Because when people are in crisis, they can’t realize what’s going on around them. So I want to be that catalyst that brings change to how we view mental health in our country.”
