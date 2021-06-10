MAQUOKETA — Jackson County Conservation is inviting the public for a fun day on the water.
“Kayaking On The Marsh” will be from 1 to 3 p.m. June 19 at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. There will be plenty of kayaks, and people of all ages are encouraged to come out and give them a try.
Equipment such as kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be provided.
Pre-register by calling (563) 652-3783 or emailing jacksonccb@jacksonccb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.