AARP Magazine in December 2021 printed an article highlighting some recently reported research into fraud victims.
The research goal was to determine if a specific trait or attribute in a victim made them more likely to fall for scams. They looked at things like rural versus urban residents, income levels, education, and personality traits such as extroverts or introverts. The findings failed to show any one set of traits-associated victims.
It didn’t matter how many university degrees you earned, how much money was in your bank account, or even your age. None of these things showed as predictive of anyone’s chances of falling for a scam. It didn’t matter who you were, everyone became a victim.
But it did matter how you were when you encountered a scam pitch.
To quote AARP, “most often it’s their emotional state at the time of the encounter that separates victims from non-victims in a fraud situation.” For those fraud victims who lost money, five times as many of them reported feeling emotionally out of control during such encounters as those who resisted a fraud pitch. Put another way, if you entertain a scam pitch while you are emotionally worked up, you have a 500% better chance of falling for the scam, than someone on an even keel.
AARP interviewed 3280 people to validate this conclusion, but fraudsters already know this instinctively. All their efforts work to exploit this vulnerability. Crooks accomplish this in two ways:
- They seek out and target their pitches at folks who look like they are at a weak spot in their lives. That’s why scammers seek prey on dating websites, looking for isolated people who want companionship. Or target widows or widowers they find in the obituaries.
- They manipulate their victims into an emotionally unbalanced state, causing either excitement or alarm in their victims. Either way works the same — it knocks us off center, diminishing our ability to think something through.
How about a couple of real-life, very current examples of how this works really well? Let’s talk about Scott’s case. Scott is a well-educated retired professional, living in western Clinton County. In his own words, in recent weeks Scott felt under “extreme mental strain” due to some unresolved family dynamics. He saw a phishing email appearing to come from Paypal, telling him of an $850 charge. That existing strain clouded Scott’s judgment to the degree he called the “help” number appearing on the email.
Scott reached a tech who convinced Scott to allow access to his computer and bank account to deposit a refund. Crooks manipulated to make it look like tech vastly overpaid the refund, and demanded Scott pay the overpayment back with gift cards. He did, but the scam didn’t end. Further manipulation of the bank balances looked like evidence to Scott that he owed even more money to the criminals. They convinced him to wire tens of thousands of dollars from his bank to cryptocurrency accounts at another bank. And to tell his bank officers he became a cryptocurrency trader, to silence their questioning.
Today, none of this sounds reasonable or logical to Scott. But when the scam pitch hit him, he was in a much different mental context, “very much under duress” as he put it.
The second real-life, very current, example comes from a senior citizen near Elvira, Marcus. Marcus received an email appearing as if it was from the Geek Squad at Best Buy, confirming his “membership renewal”.
Marcus didn’t do business with the Geek Squad, so he promptly called the number on the email to set this straight. He felt alarmed someone planned to charge him for a service he didn’t order. Marcus reached a tech who agreed to refund the fee by making a direct deposit into Marcus’s bank account. The tech even walked Marcus through the process of opening an online banking option with his bank.
Then, just as in Scott’s case, the tech manipulated the bank record, to show an overpayment of the refund of $30,000. When the tech realized his (self-inflicted) “error”, he cried and pleaded with Marcus to pay the money back. This further upset, confused, and alarmed Marcus, who called his bank and asked them to wire the money to a foreign bank. The bank smelled a rat on this request, and talked Marcus out of pursuing it.
Marcus’s emotional and logical balance got wobbly when he saw this strange phishing email. And when his tech contact convinced him he owed $30,000, he lost his balance completely.
Scott and Marcus showed us it’s hard to make good decisions while under unfamiliar pressure. When you’re in that situation, ask for help. Find out what someone you trust thinks about the situation. Two heads are better than one, especially if one head feels knocked about a bit.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
