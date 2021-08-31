FULTON, Ill. — Dr. Marcus E. Kehrli was elected to the Agri-King Board of Directors during the company’s annual meeting in July.
Kehrli recently retired as the director of the National Animal Disease Center of the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service. From 2003 until his selection as Center Director in 2013, Kehrli was the research leader of the Virus and Prion Diseases Research Unit at the NADC. Kehrli’s research career primarily focused on improving immune health in livestock.
“Dr. Kehrli’s distinguished career in government, academia, private business and our industry will bring a wealth of knowledge, insight and leadership to Agri-King’s Board. Most of our Officers and Board Members have known Marcus for many years and can vouch for his integrity and professionalism,” said Clark Curley, Chairman of the Board.
Agri-King, Inc., is a livestock nutrition and forage treatment company serving clients in 34 states, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada. Agri-King was founded in 1968 by Del Curley in Fulton. Today, Agri-King is an ESOP company with over 200 employees in the United States and Europe.
